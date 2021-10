Australia trade balance for August is a huge surplus, big beat: +15.077bn AUD

expected surplus of 10,650m AUD

prior surplus was 12,117m AUD

prior 3%

prior 5%





Largest trade surplus ever recorded in this series.









Exports +4% m/m ... coal, LNG higher. Given the energy crisis around the globe there is likely more to come on this? Iron ore prices dropping were a drag.Imports -1% m/m ... this takes some of the shine off the huge surplus, a potential indicator of not quite so robust domestic demand