Australia trade balance for July a huge beat at +12.7bn AUD

expected surplus of 10.2bn AUD

prior surplus 10.4496bn AUD

exports +4.8% m/m vs. expected 2.7%, prior 4%

imports +3.3% m/m expected 2.2%, prior 1%





Imports beat expectations and the June figure, indicating a demand for goods from consumers and business before the (ongoing) wave of coronavirus hit.

Trade surplus to another record high. Exports of iron ore a huge contributor, as always (they account for just under 40% of Australia's exports) but this time even more so. Exports of iron ore are up 78% y/y.