Australia trade balance for June AUD 8.202bn surplus(expected AUD 8.8bn)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Australia trade balance for Jun under the central estimate at 8202m

  • expected AUD 8.8bn surplus 
  • prior AUD 8.025bn surplus

exports 3%

  • expected +4%, prior revised to -7%

import 1%

  • expected +3%, prior revised to -7%
AUD responds by doing basically nothing
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose