Australia trade balance for June AUD 8.202bn surplus(expected AUD 8.8bn)
Australia trade balance for Jun under the central estimate at 8202m
- expected AUD 8.8bn surplus
- prior AUD 8.025bn surplus
exports 3%
- expected +4%, prior revised to -7%
import 1%
- expected +3%, prior revised to -7%
AUD responds by doing basically nothing
--
Still to come from Australia later today, at 0430GMT, RBA announcement:
- RBA monetary policy meeting today - to leave cash rate unchanged - preview
- AUD traders heads up - RBA monetary policy meeting Tuesday - preview
- AUDUSD rebounds off lows ahead of RBA rate decision in the new day
- RBA policy meeting likely to leave interest cash rate unchanged - preview