Australia trade balance for March: surplus AUD 10.602bn (expected surplus AUD 6bn)

Australia trade balance for March is a huge beat at +10,602m

  • expected surplus of AUD 6bn, prior surplus 4.361bn
  • exports come in at +15% m/m vs. prior -4.7% m/m
  • imports are -4% m/m vs prior -4.3%
Surge in exports, marked slowing in imports.
Once again exports a bright point for the Australian economy. This result will be a nice positive input to the Q1 GDP data which earlier I posted is likely to be negative …. gotta question that now! 

