Australia trade balance for November records a surplus of AUD 5.022bn

expected AUD 6.45bn surplus

prior AUD 7.45bn surplus

expected -2%, prior 5%

expected +3%, prior 1%





exports +3% m/mimports +10% m/m ... wow .... this could be indicative of strength in the economy but 2020 was such a non standard year there may well be other factors in playmore to come