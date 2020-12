Australia trade balance for October a big beat at AUD 7.456bn surplus

expected surplus AUD 5800m

prior surplus AUD 5630m

expected +4%, prior +4%

expected +4%, prior -6%





Exports +5% m/m for a better than expected rise.Import +1% m/m ... and here is the rub ... the lower imports figure help the trade balance but suggests domestic demand is not as strong as perhaps its thought to be. A complicating factor is industrial tensions at ports that may have weighed.