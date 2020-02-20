Australia 'trend' labour market numbers are a little steadier

The headline results, the one of immediate note to the market, is the 'seasonally adjusted', posted here:

OK, the 'trend' results, which the Australian Bureau of Statistics says are a better guide:

Australia's trend unemployment rate remained steady at 5.2% … "since September 2019"



trend monthly employment increased by around 20,000

Full-time employment increased by around 15,000

part-time employment increased by around 5,000

Over the past year, trend employment increased by around 257,000 people (2.0 per cent), in line with the average annual growth over the past 20 years (2.0 per cent).

Full-time employment growth (1.7 per cent) was above the average annual growth over the past 20 years (1.6 per cent) and part-time employment growth (2.8 per cent) was below the average annual growth over the past 20 years (3.0 per cent).

trend monthly hours worked increased by less than 0.1 per cent in January 2020 and by 1.3 per cent over the past year. This was lower than the 20 year average annual growth of 1.6 per cent

trend monthly underemployment rate remained steady at 8.5 per cent in January 2020, and increased by 0.2 percentage points over the past year.

"The underemployment rate continues to remain high, but is still below the levels from 2016-17"

trend monthly underutilisation rate also remained steady at 13.7 per cent in January 2020, an increase of 0.4 percentage points over the past year





ABS make an interesting note:

There was no notable impact on Labour Force statistics from recent bushfires.

While no notable impact was observed, it is important to note that changes in Labour Force statistics between December 2019 and January 2020 (particularly changes in hours worked) may still be slightly understated or overstated, relative to what would have been observed if the ABS had been able to collect information from the entire sample. The ABS will undertake further analysis of January 2020 data when February 2020 data has been collected.



So, view the January data as preliminary.








