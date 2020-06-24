Australia - Up to 1000 military to be stationed to support COVID-19 efforts

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Up to 1000 Australian Defence Force personnel will be sent to Melbourne 

  • including to quarantine hotels around the city
Part of an attempt to stem a growing COVID-19 outbreak.

Melbourne is capital city of Victoria, the state government there has requested military support from Australia's federal government.

The outbreak may well pose a nationwide risk to economic recovery, it could keep state borders closed for longer around the country, doing further damage to the economy.

 
