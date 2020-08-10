Australia (Victoria) new coronavirus cases 331

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
-
Dow closes at the highest level since February 24, and just 2.6% from unchanged on the year
-
New intraday lows for the EURUSD
-
AUDJPY finds support buyers at the 200 hour MA twice today
-
USDCHF tries to build value above 100/200 hour MA
-
EURJPY cracks below the 200 hour MA for the first time since July 30
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
RBNZ policy meeting this week - preview (and where to for the NZD)
-
Fed's Evans: Those affected by by crisis will need help from new policies
-
Fed Evans says this recession is unique in swiftness, severity, and scope
-
RBNZ monetary policy announcement due Wednesday - preview
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.9649 (vs. Friday at 6.9408)