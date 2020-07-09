Australia: Victoria records another 165 new coronavirus infections in latest update

That is slightly higher than the 134 new cases reported yesterday

Melbourne has officially gone into six-weeks lockdown now, so the hope is that it will start to bring the daily virus figures here lower in due time.

Of the 165 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, 30 cases are said to be linked to outbreaks with the other 135 cases still under investigation at this time.
Elsewhere in Australia, New South Wales also recorded 13 new infections in the latest update with 11 of the 13 cases related to returning travellers (in hotel quarantine). The other two were Albury residents (related), with one having travelled to Melbourne recently.

