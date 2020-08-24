Coronavirus Australia - Victoria to extend to allow state of emergency for up 18 months (current limit is 6)
Local media with that report
- Victorian government to introduce laws to allow the state of emergency to be in place for up to 18 months.
- From the current limit of six months
The current state of emergency finishes up on September 16
What the state of emergency means is that the Chief Health Officer is given extraordinary powers to make legally binding directives about matters such as:
- when people can leave their residences
- who can go to work
- face mask directives
All of which have been used in this most recent lockdown.