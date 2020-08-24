Coronavirus Australia - Victoria to extend to allow state of emergency for up 18 months (current limit is 6)

Local media with that report

Victorian government to introduce laws to allow the state of emergency to be in place for up to 18 months.

From the current limit of six months





The current state of emergency finishes up on September 16

What the state of emergency means is that the Chief Health Officer is given extraordinary powers to make legally binding directives about matters such as:

when people can leave their residences

who can go to work

face mask directives

All of which have been used in this most recent lockdown.







