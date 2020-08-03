Australia: Victorian state premier Andrews announces update on further business restrictions

Victorian state premier, Daniel Andrews, announces further business restrictions in the state amid the virus situation





There will be more progressive announcements in the next few days

This six-week period is incredibly critical

Says never thought he would ask people not to go to work

Supermarkets, grocery stores, petrol stations, banks, post offices to stay open

Retail, manufacturing and some administrative businesses will close

Business closures will apply from midnight Wednesday

These restrictions will apply to metropolitan Melbourne

Industrial sector will operate at a lesser capacity in August, September

Construction sector to be scaled down during this period

This was somewhat anticipated after the news over the weekend but it just reaffirms the narrative that the Australian economy will be suffering a heavier setback during this period. As a reminder, Victoria is Australia's second most populous state.





The aussie is taking the news in stride so far, with AUD/USD trading little changed on the day at 0.7143 currently. But in the big picture, the escalating virus situation here and elsewhere around the globe adds to a less rosy outlook on the global recovery.





In other related news, Tasmania has just announced that they won't reopen their borders any time before 31 August - putting off plans to reopen to Southern Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory this Friday.



