Australia Wage Price Index for Q1 2021: +0.6% q/q (vs. expected 0.5%)

Australia Wage Price Index for the January to March 2021 quarter

0.6% q/q beat! (a little one, but still ...) 

  • expected 0.5% q/q, prior 0.6%

+1.5% y/y  

  • expected 1.4% y/y, prior 1.4% 

Private sector wages +0.6%
  • Public sector +0.4%

Wages are a key concern for the RBA, they'd like to see them higher, reasoning that higher wages would help to drive inflation higher towards the RBA target (which is 2 to 3% for core CPI). Data on wages right now is being muddied by the recovery from COVID-19 and associated lockdowns. 

Not an inspiring pic really: 
  Australia wages 19 May 2021
