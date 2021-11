Australia Wage Price Index for Q3 2021 +0.6% q/q amd +2.2% y/y

expected 0.5% q/q, prior 0.4%

expected 2.2% y/y, prior 1.7%

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe spoke yesterday and was very doubtful indeed that wage growth in the near term would be enough to prompt a rate hike from the Bank:





To the extent that AUD is also pricing in 2022 rate hikes this is a negative input. 2.2% is about where RBA forecasts presently are.