Australia weekly ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence: 98.8 (vs. prior 101.8)

The ANZ/Roy Morgan weekly survey of consumer confidence in Australia remains impacted by the ongoing outbreak and lockdown in Sydney ... and Melbourne and SE Queensland (Qld lockdown now over in the SE)

A reading under 100 is pessimism outweighing optimism and this reading is the first for that since early November last year.





As noted above the lockdown in the south-east of Queensland has ended, but a city in the far north of the state has gone in! Sydney's is not ending any time soon, neither is Melbourne's. Apart from about half of Australia's population being locked up though everything is just fine ...





A bright spot is the strong vaccination numbers coming on, widespread vaccination is being offered up as a path out the lockdowns and people are responding ... sick of this sh*t they are.











