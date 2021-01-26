Australia weekly consumer confidence 111.2

ANZ Roy-Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence for the week to 111.2

  • prior 108.7
ANZ comments:
  • Confidence improved after news of a notably drop in unemployment in December to 6.6%. 
  • Current and future economic conditions surged, and are both above their long-run ave, for the first time since mid-2019.  
I'd add in the fresh coronavirus outbreak in NSW being brought under control quickly and relatively easily, along with some border reopenings. 


