Australia weekly consumer confidence 111.2

ANZ Roy-Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence for the week to 111.2
- prior 108.7
ANZ comments:
- Confidence improved after news of a notably drop in unemployment in December to 6.6%.
- Current and future economic conditions surged, and are both above their long-run ave, for the first time since mid-2019.
I'd add in the fresh coronavirus outbreak in NSW being brought under control quickly and relatively easily, along with some border reopenings.
AUD little changed. Maybe we should rename AUD to GameStonck or something?