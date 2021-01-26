Australia weekly consumer confidence 111.2

ANZ Roy-Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence for the week to 111.2

prior 108.7

ANZ comments:

Confidence improved after news of a notably drop in unemployment in December to 6.6%.

Current and future economic conditions surged, and are both above their long-run ave, for the first time since mid-2019.

I'd add in the fresh coronavirus outbreak in NSW being brought under control quickly and relatively easily, along with some border reopenings.









---

AUD little changed. Maybe we should rename AUD to GameStonck or something?