Australia weekly consumer confidence: 104.5 (prior 106.6)

Australia weekly consumer confidence via the ANZ/Roy Morgan survey

Prior to this result, the index had risen for 11 weeks in a row.

ANZ cite the very harsh lockdown that was imposed on South Australia (which has subsequently been wound back to much less harsh conditions in light of new information being uncovered).





Anz also add that restrictions in the two largest (population) states of New South Wales and Victoria are being eased further and thus this setback from consumer sentiment is likely to be short-lived. I concur.





AUD is little changed, it tends not to do too much on the release of this data point each week.











