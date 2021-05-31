Australia weekly consumer confidence: 111.4 (prior 114.2)
Fresh lockdown announced for Australia's second-largest state not a happy event :-( But it seems the Melbourne folks are a tougher bunch than elsewhere ... ANZ comments:
- Aus Consumer Confidence fell 3.8% in Melbourne, but actually fell more in Brisbane (-4.7%) and Sydney (-4.5%)
- ANZ-Roy Morgan data show short lockdowns don't have a lasting impact on sentiment and haven't driven a wedge between Victoria and elsewhere.
Cheer up Brissie and Sydney!