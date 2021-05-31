Australia weekly consumer confidence: 111.4 (prior 114.2)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Australia weekly consumer confidence via the ANZ/Roy Morgan survey falls to 111.4

  • prior 114.2

Fresh lockdown announced for Australia's second-largest state not a happy event :-(  But it seems the Melbourne folks are a tougher bunch than elsewhere ... ANZ comments:
  • Aus Consumer Confidence fell 3.8% in Melbourne, but actually fell more in Brisbane (-4.7%) and Sydney (-4.5%)
  • ANZ-Roy Morgan data show short lockdowns don't have a lasting impact on sentiment and haven't driven a wedge between Victoria and elsewhere.
Cheer up Brissie and Sydney! 


