Australia weekly consumer confidence: 111.4 (prior 114.2)

Australia weekly consumer confidence via the ANZ/Roy Morgan survey falls to 111.4

prior 114.2

Aus Consumer Confidence fell 3.8% in Melbourne, but actually fell more in Brisbane (-4.7%) and Sydney (-4.5%)

ANZ-Roy Morgan data show short lockdowns don't have a lasting impact on sentiment and haven't driven a wedge between Victoria and elsewhere.

Cheer up Brissie and Sydney!







Fresh lockdown announced for Australia's second-largest state not a happy event :-( But it seems the Melbourne folks are a tougher bunch than elsewhere ... ANZ comments: