The ANZ/Roy Morgan weekly survey of consumer confidence in Australia is barely above 100

fell 3.5% on the week

Now at its lowest since November 2020

ANZ graph, the horizontal line is the long-run average, confidence is well below that. The 100 number separates net optimism from net pessimism.





Two of the lockdown states are quite likely to have some of the restrictions eased today. Should give this indicator a boost next week.