Australia weekly consumer confidence rises to net optimistic for the first time since the pandemic began

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Comes in at 103.1 from 99.9 last week 

ANZ/Roy Morgan survey of Australian weekly consumer confidence hitsd its highest in 8 months

