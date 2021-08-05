Australia weekly jobs data - jobs down again

While the trade data was strong jobs data released at the same time was not quite so good. 

Payroll jobs fell by 2.4% nationally in the fortnight to 17 July 2021
  • following a 0.2 per cent fall in the previous fortnight
While there are caveats around this high-frequency data point the turn down in the graph above is clear as lockdowns bits. 

In the epicentre state of the current COVID-19 outbreak the change in payroll jobs fell the most of any state at down 4.4%. This is more than double the fall of second-placed state Victoria at -1.9%. (For the locals here in Oz the ACT was -2.4%).

If March 2020 is used as the base (March 2020 was when you-know-what hit the fan in Australia) NSW's decline is stark:
nsw payroll jobs
As I said above, there are caveats. If you'd like more detail here is the ABS link. 


