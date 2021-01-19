Australia - Westpac consumer confidence for January -4.5% m/m (prior +4.1%)

Index hits 107.0 from previous 112.0

All components of the index fell in January.







A jump up in coronavirus cases and accompanying restrictive measures in various states has contributed to the lower result

Comments from head economist at WPAC: "There may also be an element of statistical correction given that the index had surged by 40% between August and December"







This is the monthly sentiment measure from WPAC. The weekly sentiment indication had been showing flat to lower. Confirmation now.