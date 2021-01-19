Australia - Westpac consumer confidence for January -4.5% m/m (prior +4.1%)
Index hits 107.0 from previous 112.0This is the monthly sentiment measure from WPAC. The weekly sentiment indication had been showing flat to lower. Confirmation now.
All components of the index fell in January.
A jump up in coronavirus cases and accompanying restrictive measures in various states has contributed to the lower result
Comments from head economist at WPAC:
- "There may also be an element of statistical correction given that the index had surged by 40% between August and December"