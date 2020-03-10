Australia Westpac Consumer Confidence Index: 91.9 vs 95.5 prior (lowest since Dec 2014)
A drop of 3.8% m/m for the March result
WPAC comments on their survey:
- second lowest level of the Index since the Global Financial Crisis when the Index bottomed out at 79, (with an average read of 86.8 over the period).
- The survey detail shows consumers are rightly concerned about the near term outlook for the economy but are less perturbed about their finances or the longer term outlook for the economy. That is consistent with the notion that virus-related disruptions will be large but temporary.