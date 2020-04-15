Australia Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for April -17.7% m/m (prior -3.8%)

Monthly consumer sentiment indicator with a very heavy fall indeed.

To a deeply pessimistic 75.6 (prior 91.9)





The drop this month is the biggest ever for this series. (dating back 47 years)

WPAC comments:

details are very disturbing

reflective of the large shock to jobs and spending

drop in confidence is severe … could have been worse … Australia's pandemic experience has been much less debilitating than that of the hardest hit areas across the world

WPAC is right on the pandemic impact domestically, so far at least. the iImpacts in Europe, UK, USA have been horrendous.





--