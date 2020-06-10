Australia Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for June: +6.3% m/m (prior +16.4%)

This is the monthly measure (the weekly numbers were out earlier, first drop in a couple of months!)

Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for June up 6.3% on the month to 93.7

prior +16.4% m/m to 88.1 93.7 is still a net pessimistic read but its much better than the lows reached around 75 in April. 93.7 is still a net pessimistic read but its much better than the lows reached around 75 in April.





Westpac highlight that consumer confidence is now back around pre-COVID levels,

... errr … that is a good thing? :-D





OK, serious hat back on, more from WPAC:

Confidence has clearly been buoyed by Australia's continued success in bringing the Coronavirus under control

has in turn allowed for a further easing in social restrictions over the last month

The Index is now only 2% below the average in the preceding September to February period.

The reason I am not impressed is this (again, from WPAC):

Note that sentiment was already on the weak side prior to the COVID shock with the Index through this earlier period showing a persistent excess of pessimists over optimists.







