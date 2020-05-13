Australia - Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for May +16.4% m/m to 88.1

Data from Australia: Westpac Consumer Confidence Index has its biggest monthly increase on record!

To 88.1, still horribly pessimistic (and its second lowest read since the Global Financial Crisis)

prior -17.7% to 75.6



The weekly ANZ sentiment indicator has been showing persistent increase, also from deep lows to still pessimistic levels though.





From WPAC:

survey spanned the period 4-8 May

covered the lead up to and actual announcement of the Commonwealth Government's Three Stage Plan to ease restrictions

This represents an impressive recovery in Confidence. Consumers are clearly heartened by Australia's success in containing the Coronavirus which has justified the easing of some of the social restrictions that have been so painful for individuals and the economy over the last two months.



















more to come