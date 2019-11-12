Australia - Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for November: +4.5% m/m (prior -5.5%)
Westpac and the Melbourne Institute data point
Consumer Confidence Index for November: +4.5% m/m to 97.0
- prior -5.5% to 92.8
An improvement on the month and still under the 100 level which separates net optimism from net pessimism.
- Improvement for all the sub measures this month
WPAC comment from the report (in brief):
- the Index … has been below the 100 level, indicating pessimists outnumber optimists, for four of the last five months
Ugly pic: