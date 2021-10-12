Australia - Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for October: -1.5% m/m (prior +2.0%)
Taking the index to 104.6. a net optimistic reading.The weekly reading of Australian consumer confidence has been inching higher for 5 weeks in a row.
Some of the points from the WPAC report, in brief:
- Despite both Sydney and Melbourne remaining in lock down throughout the last month consumers are relatively upbeat.
- The success and pace of vaccine-led re openings in NSW and Victoria in conjunction with the efforts of Queensland and Western Australia to lift vaccination rates while remaining COVID-free will likely determine the profile of national confidence over the next few months.