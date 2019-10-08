Australia - Westpac Consumer Confidence Index : -5.5% m/m (prior -1.7%)

Monthly consumer sentiment survey, October result comes in at 92.8

September was 98.2 (below 100 indicates pessimists > optimists)

down 5.5% m/m and down 8.6% y/y



Dreadful result, its lowest since July of 2015





says WPAC 9from a much longer note):

This result will be of some concern to the monetary authorities.

Typically, an interest rate cut boosts confidence particularly around consumers' expectations for and assessments of their own finances. In this survey these components of the Index fell by 3.7% and 4.9% respectively. T

his may be because, despite the rate cut, assessments for the economy overall plunged by 6% (the twelve month outlook) and 9.1% (the five year outlook).Consumers are looking behind the reason for the rate cut and, arguably, the absolute level of rates and getting nervous.





