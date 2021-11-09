Australia - Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for November +0.6% m/m (prior -1.5%)

To 105.3 from 104.6

The November sentiment print is particularly important given the lead-in to the Christmas shopping season. Expanding on this, our November survey includes an additional question about Christmas spending intentions, asking consumers whether they plan to spend less, the same or more on gifts than last year.

We have been asking this question since 2009 and compared with previous surveys the results are generally encouraging. The proportion of respondents who are planning to spend less is 26% - the lowest proportion on record. That said, only about one in ten consumers actively plan to spend more this year, a relatively low proportion, with just over 60% expecting to spend the same.



Westpac note the importance of each November's survey: