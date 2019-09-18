Australia - Westpac Leading Index for August: -0.28% m/m (prior +0.14%)

It does not tend to have much of an immediate impact on the AUD. Nevertheless, a useful indicator for the economy ahead (it has been persistently indicating sub trend growth).

-0.28% m/m
  • previous +0.15%, revised from +0.14%
Takes the index to 97.54


WPAC on the result:
  • The six month annualised growth rate  … which indicates the likely pace of economic activity relative to trend three to nine months into the future, fell from +0.01% in July to -0.35% in August.
  • Last month's improved signal has been very short lived
  • Index growth rate back firmly in negative territory where it has been stuck for eight of the last nine months
  • relapse confirms the consistent signal from most of those preceding months that the economy will continue to be operating at a below trend growth pace into late 2019 and early 2020
  • Westpac expects that the economy's growth pace will pick up from the 2% annualised pace in the first half of 2019 to 2.5% in the second half and hold at around that 2.5% pace in the first half of 2020. 


