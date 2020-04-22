Australia - Westpac Leading Index for March -0.84% m/m (prior -0.39%)

Australia data, more to come  at 0130 with the retail sales flash release for March. 

Westpac Leading  Index for March -0.84% m/m to 96.35
  • prior -0.39% (revised from -0.43%) 97.17
Components:
  • ASX200 down 
  • Westpac-MI Consumer Expectations Index down
  • US industrial production down
  • Westpac-MI Unemployment Expectations Index (this fell, which is a positive contribution to the leading index)
  • commodity prices down
  • dwelling approvals up
  • yield spread up
  • Hours worked down 

