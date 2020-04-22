Australia - Westpac Leading Index for March -0.84% m/m (prior -0.39%)
Australia data, more to come at 0130 with the retail sales flash release for March.
Westpac Leading Index for March -0.84% m/m to 96.35
- prior -0.39% (revised from -0.43%) 97.17
Components:
- ASX200 down
- Westpac-MI Consumer Expectations Index down
- US industrial production down
- Westpac-MI Unemployment Expectations Index (this fell, which is a positive contribution to the leading index)
- commodity prices down
- dwelling approvals up
- yield spread up
- Hours worked down
--
Background on this here:
---
And for the retail sales data yet to come: