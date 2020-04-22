Australia - Westpac Leading Index for March -0.84% m/m (prior -0.39%)

Australia data, more to come at 0130 with the retail sales flash release for March.

Westpac Leading Index for March -0.84% m/m to 96.35

prior -0.39% (revised from -0.43%) 97.17



Components:

ASX200 down

Westpac-MI Consumer Expectations Index down

US industrial production down

Westpac-MI Unemployment Expectations Index (this fell, which is a positive contribution to the leading index)

commodity prices down

dwelling approvals up

yield spread up

Hours worked down





