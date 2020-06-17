Australia - Westpac leading index for May: +0.19% m/m (prior -1.47%)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Data from Australia a few minutes ago, a light improvement but, says WPAC, "the Index growth rate remains in deep negative territory consistent with an economic recession".





