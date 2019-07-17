Australia - Westpac Leading Index (June 2019): 0.08% m/m(prior -0.08%)
This index has been indicating sub par growth for the Australian economy.
And continues to do so.
Comes in at a tiny change for -0.08% m/m
- prior revised to -0.07%
More via WPAC:
The six month annualised growth rate in the Westpac- Melbourne Institute Leading Index, which indicates the likely pace of economic activity relative to trend three to nine months into the future, rose from -0.47% in May to -0.02% in June.
- index growth rate remains below trend for a sixth successive month