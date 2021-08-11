Australia - Westpac monthly consumer confidence, for August -4.4% m/m (prior +1.5%)

Data via WPAC in Australia, their monthly survey of consumer sentiment hitting a one-year low. 

  • Index at 104.1, still showing net optimism. 
 Widespread lockdowns impacting.

Wpac comments:
  • a significant further loss of confidence but better than might have been expected given virus developments
  • The virus situation locally is clearly troubling, but consumers appear reasonably confident that it will come back under control, and that once it does, the economy will see a return to robust growth
