Australia - Westpac monthly consumer confidence, for August -4.4% m/m (prior +1.5%)
Data via WPAC in Australia, their monthly survey of consumer sentiment hitting a one-year low.
- Index at 104.1, still showing net optimism.
Widespread lockdowns impacting.
Wpac comments:
- a significant further loss of confidence but better than might have been expected given virus developments
- The virus situation locally is clearly troubling, but consumers appear reasonably confident that it will come back under control, and that once it does, the economy will see a return to robust growth
--For background to this release: