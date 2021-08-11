Australia - Westpac monthly consumer confidence, for August -4.4% m/m (prior +1.5%)

Data via WPAC in Australia, their monthly survey of consumer sentiment hitting a one-year low.

Index at 104.1, still showing net optimism.

Wpac comments:

a significant further loss of confidence but better than might have been expected given virus developments

The virus situation locally is clearly troubling, but consumers appear reasonably confident that it will come back under control, and that once it does, the economy will see a return to robust growth

