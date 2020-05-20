Australia - Westpac's leading index for April: -1.5% m/m (prior -0.73%)

Westpac Leading Index does not tend to have much of an immediate impact on the AUD. Nevertheless, a useful indicator for the economy ahead.

The March reading was the weakest since the GFC, this latest April reading is worse 

 WPAC comment (in brief):
  • The signal points to a broad-based economic contraction. 
  • This is easily the weakest reading since the GFC and is comparable to readings seen prior to Australia's recessions in the 1990-91, 1982-83, 1974-75 and 1960-61.
  • The speed of the collapse in the Index is unprecedented. 
  • Previous lows in the Index growth rate were: March 1961 (-4.61%); August 1974 (-7.50%); February 1982 (-4.44%); January 1991 (-2.63%); and February 2009 (-5.93%).In those previous cycles the deterioration gathered momentum over six to twelve months
Other data, skilled vacancies for April -16.4% m/m (prior -13.6%) 
