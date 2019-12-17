Australia - Westpac's leading indicator for November: -0.09% m/m (prior -0.07%)
Barely changed on the month at -0.09%
- prior revised to -0.15%
Westpac on this indicator's latest:
- Leading Index growth rate has now been below trend for the last twelve months
- continues to point to weak economic momentum carrying well into 2020
- The
six month annualised growth rate in the Westpac- Melbourne Institute
Leading Index, which indicates the likely pace of economic activity
relative to trend three to nine months into the future, fell from -0.78%
in October to -0.81% in November.