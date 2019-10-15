Australia - Westpac's leading indicator for September: -0.08% m/m (prior -0.28%)

Barely changed on the month. Previus month revised to -0.19%

Still languishing, indicating sub-trend growth as it has been doing for many months now. The Index growth rate has been in negative territory for 9 of the last 10 months





WPAC comment

growth rate is now materially below trend

is signalling that growth through the first half of 2020 is likely to remain below trend

That profile is broadly consistent with Westpac's forecasts which have growth in the first half of 2020 at an annualised pace of 2.4% consistent with the overall growth pace in 2020 of 2.4%.

This forecast contrasts with the Reserve Bank's current forecast of 2.8% although that forecast may be revised when the Bank releases its new forecasts on November 8.









