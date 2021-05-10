Australian April business confidence 26 (prior 17) & conditions 32 (prior 24)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

National Australia Bank Business Survey for April 

Both of the headline measures hit new highs (i.e. record highs for each)

Confidence 26, up 9 points on the month.

For conditions 32, up 8
  • trading 40, +5
  • profitability 33, +8
  • employment 22, +7
  • sales 40, +5
 Capacity utilisation 85.3% in April, 82.5% in March

Comments from the NAB report:
  • April survey result is simply stunning
  • with many variables reaching survey highs
  • Confidence has also set a new high - pointing to ongoing strength in conditions in the near term
  • strength in capacity utilisation points to an expansion in business investment and ongoing hiring, even as we pass the rebound phase in the economy and move through the JobKeeper hurdle
  • services sectors and mining led the gains in the month
  • all sectors are well into positive territory


