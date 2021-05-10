Australian April business confidence 26 (prior 17) & conditions 32 (prior 24)

National Australia Bank Business Survey for April

Both of the headline measures hit new highs (i.e. record highs for each)





Confidence 26, up 9 points on the month.





For conditions 32, up 8

trading 40, +5

profitability 33, +8

employment 22, +7

sales 40, +5 Capacity utilisation 85.3% in April, 82.5% in March



Comments from the NAB report:

April survey result is simply stunning

with many variables reaching survey highs

Confidence has also set a new high - pointing to ongoing strength in conditions in the near term

strength in capacity utilisation points to an expansion in business investment and ongoing hiring, even as we pass the rebound phase in the economy and move through the JobKeeper hurdle

services sectors and mining led the gains in the month

all sectors are well into positive territory







