Australian April business confidence 26 (prior 17) & conditions 32 (prior 24)
National Australia Bank Business Survey for April
Both of the headline measures hit new highs (i.e. record highs for each)
Confidence 26, up 9 points on the month.
For conditions 32, up 8
- trading 40, +5
- profitability 33, +8
- employment 22, +7
- sales 40, +5
Capacity utilisation 85.3% in April, 82.5% in March
Comments from the NAB report:
- April survey result is simply stunning
- with many variables reaching survey highs
- Confidence has also set a new high - pointing to ongoing strength in conditions in the near term
- strength in capacity utilisation points to an expansion in business investment and ongoing hiring, even as we pass the rebound phase in the economy and move through the JobKeeper hurdle
- services sectors and mining led the gains in the month
- all sectors are well into positive territory