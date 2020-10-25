Australian arm of Coca Cola may be purchased by its European sibling

The European arm of Coca-Cola is in talks to acquire Australia's Coca-Cola Amatil

Reports are the negotiations are advanced

could be announced within days

Coca-Cola Amatil has a market value around AUD7.8 bn

trading in its shares was halted on Oct 23

This has obvious euro AUD implications. Do be aware though the hedge may be a;ltready in place.





UPDATE - a bid has been made, Coca Cola Europa has made an offer to buy CC AMAtil at AUD 12.75 a share