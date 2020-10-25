Australian arm of Coca Cola may be purchased by its European sibling

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The European arm of Coca-Cola is in talks to acquire Australia's Coca-Cola Amatil 

  • Reports are the negotiations are advanced 
  • could be announced within days
  • Coca-Cola Amatil has a market value around AUD7.8 bn
  • trading in its shares was halted on Oct 23 
This has obvious euro AUD implications. Do be aware though the hedge may be a;ltready in place. 

UPDATE - a bid has been made, Coca Cola Europa has made an offer to buy CC AMAtil at AUD 12.75 a share
