Coronavirus - Australian authorities ban spectators from this weekend's Melbourne F1 Grand Prix

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

March 15 is the Formula 1 GP  - it will proceed but with no spectators at the event.

A response to the COVID-19 outbreak by the state government 

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews confirms
  • "at the very least there will be no fans" able to watch due to concerns about coronavirus.



ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose