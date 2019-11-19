Australian bank accused of breaching anti-money laundering laws … 23 million times
Wow. Twenty three million times …
Australian Financial Review with the report:
- Austrac … alleging "serious and systemic non-compliance" with laws that require banks to monitor the flows of money in and out of Australia
- Austrac alleged Westpac breached anti-money laundering laws 23 million times.
- "Over nearly five years, these transfers were both in and out of Australia, and amounted to over $11 billion"
