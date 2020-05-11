Australian bank tightens credit for self-employed and people living in areas that are dependent on tourism

This is re Australia, but it is going to be indicative of a global trend amongst lenders, of that you can count on and thus is widely applicable. 

  • Westpac tightening borrowing capacity for self-employed customers and people living in areas that are dependent on tourism
  • to reduce risks sparked by the coronavirus pandemic
  • reducing loan-to-valuation (LVR) ratio to self-employed borrowers (for new loans)
  • and also reducing loan-to-valuation (LVR) ratio to new loans in postcodes in tourism-heavy areas
Credit provision is a contributor to economic growth, less of it will reduce growth at the margin. "Yeah but what if other borrowers take up the slack???" is a separate argument and not applicable to 'at the margin', K? 


See here for global coronavirus case data
