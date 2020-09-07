Australian banks to fund government stimulus bill

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Australian Financial Review with the report on moves to direct commercial banks to buy up to $240 billion of additional federal and state government debt.

  • to normalise emergency bank liquidity
  • that will lower government borrowing costs and encourage stimulus spending on infrastructure and other programs
The AFR says the announcement has not been made by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority and Reserve Bank of Australia.

Link (may be gated)  

