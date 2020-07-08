Australian borders hardened even further - Queensland shuts out Victorians

Internal state borders have been in place already but are tightening further.

Queensland will completely close its borders to Victorians from midday July 10

Victorians were previously still allowed to enter the state if they self-quarantined for 14 days at their own expense

But the Qld Premier says, nope, no access at all now.





Victoria has really dropped the ball on managing the COVID-19 outbreak, numbers surged last week prompting a renewed lock down in Australia's second largest city of Melbourne, beginning today.







ps. Queensland is a very desirable holiday spot in the sun for Victorians.



