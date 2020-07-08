Australian borders hardened even further - Queensland shuts out Victorians
Internal state borders have been in place already but are tightening further.
- Queensland will completely close its borders to Victorians from midday July 10
- Victorians were previously still allowed to enter the state if they self-quarantined for 14 days at their own expense
But the Qld Premier says, nope, no access at all now.
Victoria has really dropped the ball on managing the COVID-19 outbreak, numbers surged last week prompting a renewed lock down in Australia's second largest city of Melbourne, beginning today.
ps. Queensland is a very desirable holiday spot in the sun for Victorians.