Australian business conditions stable at a low level, confidence falling
The NAB Business Survey for November data is here:
A brief snippet from Westpac's analysis of the results:
- conditions in the Australian economy remain weak
- Policy stimulus is struggling to gain traction
- business conditions index ... has moved broadly sideways since April
- Business … lack of confidence is understandable in this challenging environment - with weak domestic sales and a slowing global economy, with heightened uncertainty around international trade.
- weak conditions have extended into the December quarter and there is a lack of momentum heading into 2020.