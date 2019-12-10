Australian business conditions stable at a low level, confidence falling

The NAB Business Survey for November data is here:

A brief snippet from Westpac's analysis of the results:

conditions in the Australian economy remain weak

Policy stimulus is struggling to gain traction

business conditions index ... has moved broadly sideways since April

Business … lack of confidence is understandable in this challenging environment - with weak domestic sales and a slowing global economy, with heightened uncertainty around international trade.

