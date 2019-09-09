Australian business confidence data due today - preview

On Tuesday 10 September 2019 at 0130GMT we'll get data for the National Australia Bank Business Survey for August

July results:





Confidence is a focus for the market after it collapsed in 2018. Deterioration in confidence leads to lower investment from firms and reduced hiring intentions. It is, thus, a negative input for the currency.









A couple of in brief previews via:





ANZ:

Business conditions could see some improvement in August; however, we are not expecting a material, sustained recovery in the near-term.

Ai Group's Services Performance Index bounced back during the month and manufacturing moved further into expansionary territory. Construction also improved, but this was off a six-year low.



TD:

The softening in the employment subcomponent from -5pts to 0 drove business conditions lower by 2 pts with retail and manufacturing under pressure. Tax cuts may help to boost confidence but we think global growth/trade concerns are more likely to have dominated.

The main components of the July survey that registered drops were trading conditions -1pt, employment -5pts, forward orders -3pts, and capacity utilisation from 82.1% to 80.9%.









