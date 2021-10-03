Australian Business Confidence has increased for the first time since May

Info comes via the September Roy Morgan Business Confidence survey:

+3.1% m/m to 104.6

+22.2% y/y (notes that confidence in September 2021 was 9.2pts below the long-term average of 113.8)

Business Confidence has increased for the first time since May

The report cites:

following the outlining of re-opening plans in September in both NSW and Victoria

As vaccination levels increase in NSW and Victoria, businesses have grown increasingly confident about the performance of the Australian economy. Now 50.4% (up 4.2ppts) expect ‘good times’ for the economy over the next year and 50.6% (up 9.5ppts) expect ‘good times’ over the next five years.





