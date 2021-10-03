Australian Business Confidence has increased for the first time since May
Info comes via the September Roy Morgan Business Confidence survey:
- +3.1% m/m to 104.6
- +22.2% y/y (notes that confidence in September 2021 was 9.2pts below the long-term average of 113.8)
- Business Confidence has increased for the first time since May
The report cites:
- following the outlining of re-opening plans in September in both NSW and Victoria
Comment from the report:
- As vaccination levels increase in NSW and Victoria, businesses have grown increasingly confident about the performance of the Australian economy. Now 50.4% (up 4.2ppts) expect ‘good times’ for the economy over the next year and 50.6% (up 9.5ppts) expect ‘good times’ over the next five years.
