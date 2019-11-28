Australian capex for Q3: Headline is -0.2% q/q (expected 0.0%)

Australia Private Capital Expenditure for Q3

headline number is % q/q
  • vs. expected 0.0%, prior -0.5%

2019/20 spending estimate is a focus, comes in at 116.7bn AUD. While there is no survey for this estimates I had seen were a bit higher - so a disappointment.
  • It is, though +2.5% on the same estimate for 2018/19.
  • And +3.4% in the previous, that is the third, estmate for 2019/20 sepnd
  • intended capex on mining is a big contributor (+15% vs. manufacturing +1% and services -3%)

  • Building capex -2.7% q/q
  • plant and machinery capex -3.5% q/q

Some pics ...

total Capital expenditure …. pretty much flatlining which is a big improvement of plunging through the floor. 
Australia capex q3 2019

total capex estimates:
Australia capex q3 2019 estimates


 more to come  


