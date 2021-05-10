Australian card spending up (compared with 2019. Yes, 2019.)

Via CommSec (part of the Australia's CBA). Data from the Commonwealth Bank's (CBA) measure of household credit and debit spending

up by 18.5% in the week to May 7, 2021 compared with 2019.





Note that CBA is now using 2019 as the base of comparison, rather than 2020 - saying 2019 was a more "normal" year for spending. Makes sense. But, it doesn't get rid of the rollercoaster ride as economies enter into and emerge from lockdowns, nor supply constraints making some purchases not possible (don't aks me how I know this ... grrr), and what have you. Pesky disruptions ....









